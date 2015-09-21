EN
    10:51, 21 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Toddler killed in 11-car crash in South Kazakhstan rgn

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - An 18-month old child killed in 11-car crash in South Kazakhstan region.

    According to preliminary data the traffic accident occurred due to KAMAZ truck break failure. As a result the truck hit 10 passenger cars injuring 22 people and killing 1 child. Twenty two injured persons were admitted to the regional hospital. After initial examination 5 children were sent to the regional children's hospital, 3 people are currently being treated in the emergency hospital, 1 victim is in a serious condition in an intensive care unit. Other victims of the car accident refused hospitalization.

