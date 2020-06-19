EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:16, 19 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Toddler suffers head injuries after falling from window in Atyrau rgn

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The 2-year-old girl has fallen through a second story window in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The regional emergency situations’ department said the accident had occurred in the evening of June 18 in Kurmangazinsk district. The 2-year-old toddler was rushed to the district hospital with head injuries and bruises.

    This was the fourth such accident the region has reported since the beginning of the year.


    Tags:
    Incidents Atyrau region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!