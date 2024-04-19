EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:06, 19 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Toddler survives fall from fourth-floor window in Pavlodar

    Toddler survives fall from fourth floor window in Pavlodar
    Photo credit: Natalya Zinchenko/Kazinform

    A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was born under a lucky star as he survived a fall from the fourth-floor apartment window in Pavlodar on April 18 at 07:00 pm. By a miracle the toddler suffered non-fatal injuries, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The child was rushed to the Children’s Regional Hospital with a closed-head injury, bruises, and skin wounds. He is staying at the hospital under the doctor’s care.

    It is the seventh case when children have fallen from a height since the beginning of the year in the region.

    Tags:
    Accidents Children Pavlodar region
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!