Toddler survives fall from fourth-floor window in Pavlodar

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was born under a lucky star as he survived a fall from the fourth-floor apartment window in Pavlodar on April 18 at 07:00 pm. By a miracle the toddler suffered non-fatal injuries, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The child was rushed to the Children’s Regional Hospital with a closed-head injury, bruises, and skin wounds. He is staying at the hospital under the doctor’s care.

It is the seventh case when children have fallen from a height since the beginning of the year in the region.