    20:59, 26 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Toddler tragically drowns in bucket in Aktobe region

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - A toddler has drowned in a bucket full of water in Aktobe region, local authorities say.

    The horrific tragedy occurred late on Sunday evening (October 25) in Yegindybulak village. A married couple reportedly left their little children aged one and a half and three home alone. When they returned, they found the lifeless body of the toddler in a bucket full of water. Apparently, the baby drowned after tipping headfirst into the bucket. The police are investigating.

    Aktobe region Incidents Accidents News
