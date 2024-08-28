EN
    18:39, 28 August 2024

    Togyzkumalak game club opened at Kazakh Embassy in Mongolia

    Photo credit: mfa.kz

    On the eve of the V World Nomad Games, the togyzkumalak club opened at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mongolia with the support of the Togyzkumalak Federation of Mongolia in Ulaanbaatar, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

    The event was attended by deputy of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Beisen Bulan, People's Writer of Mongolia Sultan Taukeyuly, President of the Togyzkumalak Federation of Mongolia Nurbek Zhyrgauly and togyzkumalak game players.

    The invited guests were pleased to note that this national game is widely spread in the Bayan-Ulgii aimag of Mongolia. The club gives residents of Ulaanbaatar an opportunity to learn more about with this game. They also expressed their support for the initiative of the Embassy and the Federation to revive and promote Kazakh national games.

    The Togyzkumalak Federation of Mongolia was founded in 2014. This is the first club officially opened with the support of the Federation in the city of Ulaanbaatar.

