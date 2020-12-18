Togyzqumalaq game inscribed on Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

PARIS. KAZINFORM Togyzqumalaq intelligence game was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

The now-running session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage voted for approval of the submitted application. It is being held online on 14-19 December 2020. The committee considered 42 nominations, including, Togyzqumalaq, submitted by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

Togyzqumalaq, Toguz Korgool (in Kyrgyzstan), Mangala/Göçürme (in Turkey) it is an intelligence game.

The number of Kazakhstan’s cultural elements inscribed on the Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage rose now to 11.



