Tokai University conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree to N.Nazarbayev

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has been awarded with the Honorary Doctorate Degree (Engineering) of the Tokai University, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for deep understanding and huge contribution to the academic activity of our university. We are pleased to confer the Honorary Doctorate Degree of the Tokai University to his Excellency Nursultan Nazarbayev,” said Rector Kiyoshi Yamada.

Tokai University was established by Dr. Shigeyoshi Matsumae in1942 on the ground of the Aerial Science College. To date, the University is one of the largest multi-disciplinary higher education institutions of Japan. Tokai University is known for its effective educational system which includes 4 kindergartens, 22 secondary schools, 2 colleges and a higher education institution. Eight University campuses were opened also in Tokyo and regions (Kanagawa , Shizuoka, Hokkaido and Kumamoto prefectures) which offer 77 majors in bachelor’s and 34 majors in master’s and PhD programmes. The total student population is approximately 30,000. 738 of them are foreigners.



Tokai University is highly ranked in Japan for training professionals in engineering, physics, chemistry, IT, medicine, robotics, nano-technologies, life sciences, ecology, energy and other areas.

The University collaborates also with the Kazakh President’s Bolashak International Scholarship Programme. 5 master’s degree student and 1 PhD student are pursuing their studies at the University under the Bolashak Scholarship. 16 Kazakhstanis have finished their studies at this University since 2010.



Since 1978, Tokai University has been conferring Honorary Doctorate Degrees for outstanding achievements in various spheres. As of today, out of 34 degrees, 5 were awarded to the heads of foreign countries and governments.

In 2017, Tokai University will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its founding.