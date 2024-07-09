Tokayev, academician Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed discuss promotion of science and culture, int’l coop

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with public figure, academician Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

The meeting focused on the issues of promoting Kazakhstani science and culture as well as national and information security, international cooperation.

During the meeting, academician Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed expressed his support for the initiatives announced by the Head of State during the SCO summit in Astana on enhancing security, ensuring peace, stability and sustainable development.

Kul-Mukhammed offered a number of proposals aimed at strengthening the role of Kazakhstan as internationally recognized Middle Power as well as settling the ongoing conflicts and their prevention. It was pointed out that the adoption of the Astana Declaration and over 20 documents during the SCO summer will further promote greater security and sustainable development of the entire world.

In his turn, the Head of State stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation of Kazakhstan to ensure efficient regional cooperation based on partnership on an equal footing.

According to the Kazakh President, public diplomacy may come in handy in strengthening mutual trust and good-neighborliness between peoples and states.