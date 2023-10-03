Tokayev addresses ceremony marking 30 years of Shell’s presence in country

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of Shell in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

In his speech, Tokayev noted that the global energy group Shell was one of the first foreign investors in the country's oil and gas industry. As the President highlighted, the 30th anniversary of Shell's operations in Kazakhstan is an important milestone in the history of the industry.

In the midst of difficult years, Shell brought substantial investments and also introduced new technologies, scientific advancements, and invaluable management experience to our economy. We sincerely appreciate these contributions. Over the past 30 years, Shell has invested more than 18 billion dollars in our economy, solidifying its position as one of the largest foreign investors in Kazakhstan, said Tokayev.

Photo: Akorda

As he further noted, Shell, together with other partners, is actively participating in delivering of major oil and gas projects in our country. The company is the operator of Karachaganak, one of the largest oil and gas condensate fields in the world. Timely implementation of the phases of the Karachaganak Expansion Project contributes to maintaining liquid hydrocarbon production at the level of 10-11 million tons.

The coordinated work of Shell and other shareholders made it possible to launch the Kashagan Project. Today, the North Caspian project provides almost 20% of the country's oil production, playing an important role in the global energy market. In addition to the production of hydrocarbons, the creation of infrastructure for their transportation to world markets is of great importance. The first such successful project was the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. Leading oil companies such as Chevron, ENI, Shell, Lukoil and a number of others took part in its implementation, stressed the President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the presence of transnational oil and gas corporations in Kazakhstan is a vivid indication of our attractive investment climate, particularly in terms of protecting investors’ rights and interests.

The company's social responsibility was distinctly highlighted. In its projects, Shell pays special attention to the involvement of local specialists. Today, more than 95% of employees working at the Karachaganak and Kashagan projects are citizens of Kazakhstan. Shell also actively engages young people in addressing environmental issues through projects such as Solar Energy for Schools, Shell Eco-Marathon and others.

The President reminded that in his recent State of the Nation Address he paid special attention to the development of small and medium-sized businesses. In his opinion, Shell is making a significant contribution to this task through programs supporting young entrepreneurs and women from socially vulnerable categories. The Company provides them with consulting services and start-up capital to launch a business. The Head of State pointed out the potential for expanding the Shell’s activities in this area.

At a meeting with domestic entrepreneurs, I ordered to promote the relocation of project design offices to Kazakhstan with the mandatory involvement of local engineers and companies. It is important to open access for our manufacturers to implement major oil and gas projects in order to increase their local content. I am confident that Shell's active and constructive stance will make a significant contribution to the diversification of Kazakhstan's economy and further improve the company's image, said Tokayev.

In conclusion, the Head of State expressed sincere gratitude to the company for its valuable contribution to the country's prosperity and sustainable development, noting separately that Shell has become one of Kazakhstan's strategic partners in the energy industry. Kazakh President Tokayev awarded a number of the company's employees with state awards for special merits in the development of Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry.

Deputy Chair Kuralbek Keljanov was awarded with the “Barys” Order of Third Class; Diyas Jubandykov, Manager for Government Relations - with the "Kurmet" Order. Director for Human Resources and Services Slushash Izbassarova and Subsurface Manager Gadilbek Uxukbayev received the “Eren enbegi ushin" medal.

