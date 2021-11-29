Tokayev addresses open Special session of World Health Assembly

GENEVA. KAZINFORM – Welcoming the participants of the World Health Assembly Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the critical importance of the fight against COVID-19, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«The WHO played a central role in this unprecedented global fight in support of public health. All WHO member States and their health systems have been seriously affected and are still affected. Because of the new and more dangerous strains of coronavirus quickly spread around the world it is expected that the number of COVID-19 will rise significantly in the upcoming weeks. The newly identified strain Omicron by South African researchers is a new threat,» said Tokayev.

The President went on to note that the pandemic allowed to reveal many shortcomings in international cooperation. Due to social and economic consequences caused by the crisis the social structure of all levels needs to be carefully redefined. The pandemic reaffirmed a need for a new global approach based on solidarity and a more effective system to combat biological challenges.

«Firstly, we need to bridge the gaps that made us vulnerable to the virus. That’s why we’re here at the Special session with a single goal of considering the issues of developing a WHO convention or international instrument to ensure readiness for a pandemic and respond to it. Let me to thank the working group of the 74th session of the World Health Assembly for the work and report. Kazakhstan approves the proposed WHO conventions aiming at increasing the readiness for a pandemic and taking response measures,» he said.

Tokayev said that Kazakhstan supports the WHO and regards it as a reliable partner. He highly appreciated the contribution the WHO Director-General made to the fight of the world community against coronavirus.

«This pandemic is not an exceptional health care issue. Many will agree that the crisis revealed not only the structural shortcomings within the countries and national health systems but also serious systemic inequality at the global level. Therefore, Kazakhstan stands for a just distribution of vaccines in the world and actively contributes to it. We fully support the WHO strategy on ensuring global vaccination against COVID-19 by mid-2022,» said the Kazakh President.

The Kazakh Head of State told the Assembly participants about the development of the QazVac vaccine and its successful modification against the Delta strain. The Kazakh vaccine is not only effectively used within the country but also received approval for use un other countries of Central Asia.

Tokayev urgently called on all countries to join to achieve the set tasks within the World Health Organization.