Tokayev and Nazarbayev attend concert dated to Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev attended a concert devoted to 28th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Akorda.

The festive event was held in Astana Opera. The concert joined well-known Kazakhstani artists, opera singers, choreographic groups as well as symphony orchestra.