EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:45, 13 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Tokayev and Nazarbayev attend concert dated to Independence Day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev attended a concert devoted to 28th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Akorda.

    The festive event was held in Astana Opera. The concert joined well-known Kazakhstani artists, opera singers, choreographic groups as well as symphony orchestra.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!