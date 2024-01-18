EN
    18:38, 18 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Tokayev arrives at Quirinal Palace for talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella

    President
    Photo: Akorda

    Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Quirinal Palace to hold talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda. 

    The Kazakh leader was greeted by President Sergio Mattarella of Italy.

    The Head of State is also slated to hold bilateral talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

    It should be mentioned that Italy is among Kazakhstan's top 3 strategic trading partners.

