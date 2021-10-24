EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:39, 24 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Tokayev arrives in Ashgabat for state visit

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, for a state visit at the invitation of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Kazakh Head of State’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    According to Uali’s post on Facebook, the two countries’ delegations are to meet in narrow and extended formats. The sides will discuss the state of and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership as well as the issues of regional and international agenda.

    Earlier it was reported that on October 24-25, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev would pay a state visit to Turkmenistan at the invitation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.


    Tags:
    Turkmenistan Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!