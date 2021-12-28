EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:00, 28 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Tokayev arrives in St. Petersburg for working visit

    None
    None
    SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in St. Petersburg, Russia, for a traditional informal meeting of the Heads of State of the CIS countries, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    «During the meeting the Heads of the CIS countries are to discuss the joint work done within the Commonwealth, prospects for development of multilateral interaction and greater productivity of the Organization. It is also planned to consider the current issues of international and regional agenda,» reads the Facebook account.


    Tags:
    CIS President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!