Tokayev assigns to develop further science institutional development concept

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned to ensure science funding transparency, Kazinform reports.

«It is essential to ensure transparency of science funding. Distribution of grant financing following the previous scholarship contests revealed the need to improve the work of the national scientific councils and to provide science funding at large,» the President said addressing the Teachers’ August Conference in Nur-Sultan.

According to the Head of State, there is some disaccord between the young and older scientists.

The Head of State charged the Government to elaborate a concept for further instructional development of science and put forward certain practical proposals.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also addressed the parents urging them to not to shed all responsibility for bringing up and teaching children on kindergartens and schools.