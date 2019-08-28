Tokayev assigns to insure transparence while president employee pool selection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has accepted Anar Zhailganova, head of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs, Kazinform informs referring to the press service of the Head of the state.

During the talks Anar Zhailganova has reported the President on key aspects of forming the «President Employee pool». Noting the particular importance of the realization of the initiative Mr. Tokayev has assigned to insure ultimate transparence during the process of president employee pool selection. In addition, he has instructed Zhailganova to create conditions for stakeholders to apply by online.