EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:02, 11 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Tokayev assigns to timely adopt Social Code of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s sitting at the Majilis Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Government and Atameken to adopt within two months a program aimed at raising household income.

    Besides, the Head of State focused on the development of the Social Code, Kazinform reports.

    The President charged to timely adopt the Social Code and to adapt the social policy to new normal taking into account the pandemic challenges and accumulated issues.

    «The Social Code should become the key element of the new social contract,» the President said.


    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Social support President of Kazakhstan Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!