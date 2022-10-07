EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:10, 07 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Tokayev attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State

    None
    SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended an informal meeting of the Heads of States of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

    Attending the meeting were the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

    The priority areas of the CIS’s work as well as plans to enhance and further develop mutually beneficial cooperation were discussed.

    President Tokayev extended his congratulations to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin on his birthday anniversary and noted his contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia.




    Photo: t.me/bort_01




    Tags:
    CIS President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!