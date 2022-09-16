Tokayev attends SCO Summit in enlarged format

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on the priority areas of development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Along with the President of Kazakhstan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, President Xi Jinping of China, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, President Vladimir Putin of Russia, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, heads of observer states – President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, President Ibrahim Raisi of Iran, President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh of Mongolia, and honorary guests of the SCO summit President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, as well as Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Zhang Ming, Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the SCO, Ruslan Mirzayev and UN Under-Secretary for political and Peacebuilding affairs Rosemary DiCarlo have delivered speeches at the meeting.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh Head of State took part in the Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States in a narrow format.

Photo: akorda.kz











