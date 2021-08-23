Tokayev awards Alibek Dnishev ‘Labor Hero of Kazakhstan’ title

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has awarded people’s artist Alibek Dnishev the title «Labor Hero of Kazakhstan,» Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Kazakh Head of State congratulated the prominent musician on his anniversary and thanked for his half-century work in the arts.

«Your work has been widely recognized around the world. You have significantly contributed to the strengthening of our independent State, actively engage in pedagogical and public work. Given your productive work it was decided to award you the title of the Labor Hero of Kazakhstan for the special merits in the development of domestic culture and promotion of musical art,» said Tokayev.

In his turn, Alibek Dnishev thanked the President for the respect for his creative achievements.

«I am grateful to you for highly praising my work and the honors. As you said, I have been on stage for 45 years now within and beyond the country. I am very grateful for the Labor Hero of Kazakhstan title on the occasion of my 70th birth anniversary,» said the artist.

The Head of State wished Alibek Dnishev good health as well as new achievements in his professional and public work.