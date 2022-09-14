EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:16, 14 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Tokayev awards ‘Altyn Qyran’ Order to Xi Jinping

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the country’s highest order «Altyn Qyran» to Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    «The Kazakh President awarded Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping the «Altyn Qyran» Order for the latter’s special contribution to the strengthening and development of bilateral political, economic, and cultural ties between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People’s Republic of China,» reads the statement.

    Earlier it was reported that the Presidents of Kazakhstan and China held talks, following which the Joint Statement on the occasion of 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries was signed.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01





    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!