Tokayev awards President Halimah Yacob of Singapore with 1st-degree Dostyk Order

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Head of State awarded the Dostyk Order of the first degree to President Halimah Yacob of Singapore for her great contribution to the strengthening and promotion of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Singapore, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Expressing gratitude to Tokayev for the great honor, Singaporean President Halimah Yacob vowed to spare no effort to promote all-round cooperation between the two countries.