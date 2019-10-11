EN
    13:30, 11 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Tokayev, Berdymukhamedov meet in Ashgabat

    ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, the Akorda press service reports.

    During the meeting the parties noted the high level of the open and trust-worthy political dialogue between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

    The Kazakh Leader thanked Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov for hospitality and highlighted his contribution to the development of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan relations.

    The Presidents discussed a wide range of issues of the bilateral agenda, situation in the region and cooperation within various international organizations.

