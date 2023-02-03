Tokayev briefed on Auyl amanaty program realization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of his visit to Zhambyl region, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Kostobe 2019 agricultural production cooperative in the village of Talas, Baizak district, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the visit, the Kazakh President was informed on the realization of the Auyl amanaty program.

256 residents of the region have received loans to the tune of KZT886 million to develop business, including boosing family incomes by breeding livestock and gardening, within the five areas of the pilot project.

The Kostobe 2019 cooperative got a preferential loan to acquire agricultural machinery in leasing. The cooperative has 12 agricultural vehicles and 401 ha of land at its disposal. It employs 175 people. The cooperative's operation involves cultivation of vegetable crops as well as animal fodder preparation.

In general, to scale up the program Auyl amanaty in all the regions it is planned to lend a total of KZT52.4bn, including KZT11.5bn in Zhambyl region, in 2023.

The President noted the importance of applying the positive experience in creating agriculutral cooperatives in other regions.

«Great attention is paid to the development of agriculture. The first document I signed right after my reelection was the decree on the rural areas development concept. KZT1 trillion is to be provided in the next three years to develop cooperatives,» said Tokayev.

Photo: akorda.kz