Tokayev briefed on development of cycling in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team, Vice-President of the Cycling Federation of Kazakhstan Alexander Vinokourov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Olympic champion told the President about the latest achievements of Astana Qazaqstan Team and its further plans.

Tokayev was informed about the development of cycling in the country, support for youth and mass sport, including the construction of BMX parks for athletes and amateurs of extreme cycling in the country’s cities and restoration of the cycle track in Almaty city.

The Head of State supported the plans of the cycling team for the upcoming period, noting that Astana Qazaqstan Team is Kazakhstan’s sports brand in the international arena.