Tokayev briefed on industry and infrastructure dev ministry’s activities in 1st half-year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has heard Beibut Atamkulov’s report on the results of his Ministry’s activities for 7 months of 2020, as well as information on the implementation of state programs, Kazinform reports with reference to Akorda.kz.

According to Beibut Atamkulov, in general, despite the crisis situation related with the pandemic, positive results have been achieved in all supervised industries. According to the Minister, to date, 7 million square meters of housing have been built under the «Nurly Jer» program, and the housing conditions of 61.3 thousand families have been improved.

As far as the «Nurly Zhol» program is concerned, the work is underway on the construction and reconstruction of 9.8 thousand kilometers of roads of national and local significance.

Within the implementation of the Industrialization Map, it is planned to introduce 160 projects in all regions of the country by the end of the year.

At the end, President Tokayev gave a number of instructions aimed at further stimulating the manufacturing industry and increasing the share of processed products to saturate the domestic market. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called it an important social task to ensure timely commissioning of planned housing volumes for the current year. The need to continue modernizing the transport and transit infrastructure was also noted.