Tokayev briefed on socio-economic and infrastructure development of Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFROM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, Tokayev heard a report by Kulinov on the social and economic and infrastructure development of the capital following the first quarter of 2022.

The capital’s administration carried out systemic work to construct social facilities, develop residential areas, support SMEs, complete long-term construction, and attract private investment. In particular, in three months of the year, over 600 thousand square meters of housing were commissioned, as well as up to KZT154 bn was attracted to the city’s economy. The amount of private investment rose by 4.3% compared to the given period. In 2021, over KZT1.2trl was attracted.

The Head of State was presented with the information on the construction of a water treatment plant, storm drain, the planning of sewage treatment facilities, gas boilers, and others.

Tokayev was informed that this year over 200 yards and public space, including parks, squares, and boulevards, will be beautified.

He instructed to continue the work to further orderly develop and beautify the capital taking into account the opinion of the city public.