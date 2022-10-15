Tokayev calls Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow’s visit to Kazakhstan historic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Turkmen leader Serdar Berdimuhamedow who is on a state visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Your visit is of historic significance. We’ve just discussed the most current issues of the development of our cooperation in narrow format. I thank You for the positive attitude to the issues on the agenda. I positively assess your approaches and statements regarding the prospects of cooperation between our countries,» said Tokayev during an expanded meeting at Akorda.

The Head of State outlined a number of common aspects connecting the two countries.

«Turkmenistan is a brotherly country for Kazakhstan. The countries share common traditions, history, culture,» added the Kazakh Head of State.

The Turkmen President is in the Kazakh capital where he attended the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Central Asia – Russia Summit.















