    18:58, 25 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting of the Security Council today, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting focused on issues of further development of the Armed Forces and social welfare of military personnel.

    Reports were made by Defense Minister Ruslan Zhakssylykov and the heads of a number of interested state bodies.

    Following the meeting the Security Council adopted decisions aimed at enhancing financial and personnel support of troops, increasing the prestige of military service.


    Фото: akorda.kz


