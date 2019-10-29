Tokayev charges to move forward proposals on G4 City project

ALMATY. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting in Almaty Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to submit proposals on the prospects for realization of the G4 City project.

The Government jointly with administrations of Almaty city and region are assigned to put forward certain proposals within the development of the Almaty agglomeration, including implementation of the G City project.

The G4 City is the project for the construction of the Almaty agglomeration satellite cities.