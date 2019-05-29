Tokayev comes up with recommendations on EAEU development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed some recommendations on raising effective cooperation among the EAEU member countries.

"The most important task is to ensure attractiveness of our integration project. We should develop our Union based on the principles of mutually beneficial cooperation and preserve it from discrediting in the eyes of the global community," said Tokayev.



According to him, the member states of the Union, their economies, businesses, and nationals should see the real results of the membership in the Union.



"In other words, the terms of our interaction should be more attractive compared to the terms of cooperation with other countries," the Kazakh President added.