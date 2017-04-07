EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:07, 07 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Tokayev comments on US air strikes against Syria

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In a social network Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has commented on the international situation after US airstrikes on Syrian military bases, Kazinform reports.

    "US air strike against Syria makes perspective of talks on ending war in this state extremely dubious. New wave of international tension", Tokayev posted.

    It should be recalled that US warships launched 59 missiles on Syrian government targets near Homs in retaliation for their chemical weapon attack on civilians in Idlib, according to TASS.

    Tags:
    Parliament World News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!