Tokayev comments on US air strikes against Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In a social network Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has commented on the international situation after US airstrikes on Syrian military bases, Kazinform reports.

"US air strike against Syria makes perspective of talks on ending war in this state extremely dubious. New wave of international tension", Tokayev posted.

It should be recalled that US warships launched 59 missiles on Syrian government targets near Homs in retaliation for their chemical weapon attack on civilians in Idlib, according to TASS.