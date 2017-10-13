Tokayev comments on US decision to withdraw from UNESCO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on the US decision to withdraw from UNESCO, Kazinform reports.

"The US decision to withdraw from UNESCO and confine itself to observer status is regrettable, although dictated by the organization's controversial resolutions," he tweeted.

As previously reported, the United States decided to withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). According to the State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert,the decision will come into force on December 31, 2018.

"On October 12, 2017, the Department of State notified UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova of the U.S. decision to withdraw from the organization and to seek to establish a permanent observer mission to UNESCO," State Department Spokesperson Ms. Nauert said in a statement.



She added that "this decision was not taken lightly, and reflects U.S. concerns with mounting arrears at UNESCO, the need for fundamental reform in the organization, and continuing anti-Israel bias at UNESCO."