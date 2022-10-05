EN
    13:57, 05 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Tokayev commissions Government to increase spending on repair of utility networks in single-industry towns

    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The Government should increase spending on repair of utility networks in single-industry towns. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the meeting with the residents of Karaganda region, Akorda press service reported.

    «Wear and tear of utility networks remains the main problem of single-industry towns. Huge investments are needed to solve this problem. The Government needs to increase the volume of spending on the repair of utility networks in single-industry towns,» the Head of State noted.

    «The people of Kazakhstan, regardless of which town they live in, should enjoy clean, 'green' and safe environment. The objective of the state is to create such an environment,» the President noted.



    Photo:t.me/bort_01




    Karaganda region Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan
