Tokayev commissions to ensure well-coordinated work of government and business

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today's meeting in Akorda, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to ensure well-coordinated work of governmental structures and business.

The President gave a number of instructions to ensure further economic development of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda press service.



The Head of State underlined that investments, export and industrialization were the key factors of achievement of growth and economic diversification. In this regard, he pointed out the importance of well-coordinated work of the government and business, centre and regions.



He drew attention to the problem of administrative barriers restraining business activity in separate regions.



Besides, the Head of State stressed that the volumes of investments attracted and non-primary sector would remain the key indicators of assessment of the ministers and governors' work. The Presidential Administration was entrusted with a task to insert appropriate amendments to the existing system of governmental structures' evaluation.