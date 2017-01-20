Tokayev compares business background of Trump and Obama's administrations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev compared business background of the people President-elect Donald Trump chose for his Cabinet and Barack Obama's administration.

Tokayev tweeted that members of the Cabinet nominated by Donald Trump dedicated 83 years to business sphere taken together, whereas Obama's administration - only 5 years.



Recall that the inauguration ceremony of 45th President of the United States Donald Trump will take place in Washington on January 20.