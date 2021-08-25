Tokayev condoles over academician Nadir Nadirov’s passing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has offered deep condolences over the passing of prominent scholar, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, public figure Nadir Nadirov, Kazinform reports.

«Nadir Nadirov was one of the founders of domestic petrochemistry, greately constributed to the strengthening of scientific and economic potential of Kazakhstan. He had an active public stance, contributed to the strengthening of inter-ethnic harmony in our country,» reads the Head of State’s telegram.

The Kazakh President expressed confidence that the name of Nadir Nadirov will always be in the hearts of the people he knew and his name will be written in golden letters in history of Kazakh science.