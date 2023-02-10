Tokayev condoles over passing of first Kazakh PM Sergey Tereshchenko

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the family members of late prominent statesman and public figure of Kazakhstan Sergey Tereshchenko, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«Sergey Tereshchenko had a long career path from a kolkhoz engineer to the Chairman of the Kazakh Government. Under his leadership in the early years of Kazakhstan's independence, major social and economic reforms were developed and implemented. Being an active public figure and entrepreneur Tereshchenko contributed greatly to the development of the country, and the strengthening of peace and accord. He received the Labour Hero of Kazakhstan high title for special labor services,» reads the letter.

Earlier it was reported that the first Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Sergey Tereshchenko passed away at the age of 72.