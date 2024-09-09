Tokayev congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on successful parliamentary elections

During a pholne talk, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev on sending a sports delegation to the 5th World Nomad Games taking place in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Akorda reports.

The Head of State of Kazakhstan highlighted the high dynamics of bilateral trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian cooperation in a spirit of strategic partnership. The Kazakh President stressed the importance of the Culture Days of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan set to take place late September this year for further rapprochement of peoples of the two countries.

In addition, Tokayev congratulated his colleague on the successful parliamentary elections, that also saw observers from Kazakhstan. The Kazakhstani leader confirmed the readiness of Kazakhstan to continue to provide its platform for peaceful talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty.

For his part, Aliyev voiced Baku’s intention to continue making efforts to further enhance cooperation with Astana in the entire range of bilateral relations. The talk was of a purely friendly nature.