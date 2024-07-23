Tokayev congratulates Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Revolution Day

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and himself to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the people of Egypt on the national holiday – the Revolution Day, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

I mark with satisfaction the strengthening of traditional ties between Kazakhstan and Egypt based on the shared spiritual values and multifaceted mutual cooperation. I’m convinced that our partnership in bilateral and multilateral formats will continue to develop for the benefit of our nations, reads the congratulatory letter.

The Kazakh leader wished Abdel Fattah el-Sisi success in his responsible post and the brotherly people of Egypt well-being and prosperity.