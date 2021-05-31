Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan’s female boxers on winning medals at Asian Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State of Kazkahstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to the country’s women’s boxing team on their victories at the Asian Championships, Kazinform reports.

According to President's Official Spokesperson Berik Uali, the Kazakh President sent his greetings to the female boxers who won medals at the Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai.

«The female boxing team of Kazakhstan made a name for the country at the competitions bringing together the best athletes of the continent,» reads the Kazakh President’s congratulatory letter.

The Kazakhstani boxers won a total of 10 medals, including 8 gold medals at the Asian Boxing Championships. According to the President, that historic achievement is a befitting 30th independence anniversary present to the country.

Tokayev expressed confidence that the athletes will also demonstrate high achievements at the forthcoming competitions and wished further success.