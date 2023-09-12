EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:05, 12 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstani women’s team on winning silver at FIDE WWTC 2023

    None
    Photo: kazchess.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Kazakh chess team on winning a silver medal at the FIDE World Women's Team Championship 2023 (FIDE WWTC 2023) held in Bydgoszcz, Poland, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    «Congratulations to our chess team on winning for the first time in history the medal at the World Women's Team Championship! It’s a real breakthrough in the domestic chess development. You’ve demonstrated the highest skill and unwavering will to win. I’m sure your triumphant performance will give a powerful impetus to the promotion chess among the rising generation. The state will continue to provide all-round support to the development of this intellectual kind sport. I wish all chess professionals and amateurs of Kazakhstan new achievements and vivid emotions,» the Kazakh President wrote in an Instagram post.

    Earlier it was reported that the Kazakhstani team ended up as the runners-up at the FIDE World Women's Team Championship 2023 (FIDE WWTC 2023), which took place in Bydgoszcz, Poland.


