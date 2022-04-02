EN
    13:15, 02 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on beginning of Ramadan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the beginning of the month of Ramadan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    Dear compatriots!

    Congratulate you wholeheartedly on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan for all Muslims.

    During this sacred time, believers devote themselves to spiritual purification, self-improvement, and good deeds.

    The month of Ramadan has long-standing spiritual values: humanity, compassion, and mercifulness.

    The humanitarian ideals of Islam play an important role in strengthening the unity of people, peace, and accord in the country.

    Thanks to the unity of our people we overcome any difficulty and confidently look to the future.

    Let the hearts of believers be filled with joyness and peace during the days of fasting.

    Wish all citizens health, happiness, and well-being.


