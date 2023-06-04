EN
    Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on State Symbols' Day

    None
    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took to his Twitter to congratulate Kazakhstanis on the Day of State Symbols, Kazinform reports.

    «Congratulations on the Day of State Symbols! Our Flag, Coat of Arms, and Anthem have deep meaning, and make each of us feel proud and responsible for our country. To honor the State Symbols is the duty of each citizen and patriot!» wrote the Kazakh President on his Twitter account.

    Notably, today, June 4, Kazakhstan marks the Day of State Symbols.


