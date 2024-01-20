Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan's first Winter Youth Olympics gold medalist

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ilya Mizernykh on winning the first-ever ski jumping gold medal in the history of Kazakhstan at the Winter Youth Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ilya Mizernykh on winning the first-ever ski jumping gold medal in the history of Kazakhstan at the Winter Youth Olympics. The Head of State wished the champion more victories and achievements as well as success to other Kazakhstani athletes taking part in the Games in Gangwon, South Korea, wrote the Kazakh President's Press Secretary Berik Uali.

The 2024 Winter Youth Olympics are take place from January 19 through February 1 in Gangwon province, South Korea.