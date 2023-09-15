Tokayev congratulates NOC on 30th anniversary

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary, Kazinform reports.

«The distinguished team of the National Olympic Committee! Wholeheartedly congratulate you on the 30th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee. This Organization plays a special role in our country. Promoting Olympic values, you contribute greatly to the promotion of sport among the youth and strengthening of cooperation with international bodies. As a result, our athletes achieve great success in many major competitions» said the Head of State.

In his congratulatory speech, the President stressed that out athletes have earned hundreds of medals at Olympic Games, world and Asian championships. The names of our athletes will be written in the history of world sport in gold letters.

Kazakhstan held the Winter Asian Games, Universiade, world and continental championships at the high level, he noted.

Tokayev said that the state will always pay close attention to the development of Olympic movement. We will expand cooperation with the World Olympic Committee and other authoritative organizations, he added.