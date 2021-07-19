Tokayev congratulates Rukhiya Baidukenova on Slavianski Bazaar Grand Prix victory

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to the winner of the Grand Prix of the 2021 Vitebsk song contest, Kazakhstani Rukhiya Baidukenova, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook page of the Kazakh President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«Your brilliant performance at the representative showcase of bright talents from different countries is a bright demonstration of qualities You have in plenty – high professionalism, natural talent, and brilliant artistry,» reads the President’s congratulatory letter.

The Head of State believes that the successful performance of Rukhiya Baidukenova was a present to all Kazakhstanis in the upcoming celebration of the 30th anniversary of independence.