Tokayev congratulates South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Yoon Suk-yeol on the election to the post of President of South Korea, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«I wish success in Your noble job and implementing undertakings aimed at further prosperity of Your country and its greater authority in the international community. I'd like to confirm our readiness jointly with You to make every effort to bring to a higher level the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Korea developing in the spirit of traditional friendship and mutual support,» reads the congratulatory letter.

Tokayev wished Yoon Suk-yeol success in his responsible job and the friendly people of South Korea prosperity and well-being.