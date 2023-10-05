Tokayev congratulates Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on his birthday

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon over the phone, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Tokayev offered birthday greetings to the Tajik President, wishing him well-being and success in his responsible state activities for the benefit of brotherly Tajikistan’s prosperity.

The Kazakh President hailed the personal contribution of the Tajik Head of State in the strengthening of strategic partnership between the two countries.

The interlocutors positively assessed the outcomes of the recent visit of Tokayev to Dushanbe and that of Rahmon to Astana, demonstrating the special nature of Kazakh-Tajik relations.

In addition, the leaders discussed the regional agenda as well as a number of agreements on the use of transborder water and trade and economic interaction.