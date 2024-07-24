Tokayev congratulates Uzbek President on birthday

During a phone talk, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday and wished him well-being and future accomplishments in the responsible post for the benefit of the people of Uzbekistan, Akorda reports.

The Head of State pointed out that he commends the personal contribution of the Uzbek leader to the strengthening of Kazakh-Uzbek relations of friendship, good-neighborliness and alliance.

The interlocutors noted the progressive dynamics of bilateral interaction and discussed prospects for greater cooperation in trade and economic, transport and logistics, energy and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The two Presidents discussed the current issues of regional and international agenda. An exchange of views on the schedule of upcoming high-level meetings took place as well.